Kelly scores 31 as Charleston Southern knocks off Gardner-Webb 79-72

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Taje’ Kelly scored 31 points as Charleston Southern beat Gardner-Webb 79-72 on Saturday.

Kelly added nine rebounds for the Buccaneers (9-17, 5-6 Big South Conference). Daylen Berry added 20 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line and had five assists. Lamar Oden Jr. went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jamaine Mann led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-15, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 30 points and seven rebounds. Darryl Simmons II added 14 points and four assists for Gardner-Webb. Anthony Selden finished with seven points.

NEXT UP

Charleston Southern plays Wednesday against Presbyterian at home, and Gardner-Webb visits South Carolina Upstate on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

