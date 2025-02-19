Kelly leads Oregon against Nebraska after 20-point performance

Oregon Ducks (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-9, 8-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits Nebraska after Deja Kelly scored 20 points in Oregon’s 76-70 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Cornhuskers are 12-3 in home games. Nebraska is fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 35.6 rebounds. Alexis Markowski leads the Cornhuskers with 7.7 boards.

The Ducks have gone 9-6 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

Nebraska averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Oregon gives up. Oregon averages 67.8 points per game, 1.5 more than the 66.3 Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Ducks meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markowski is averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Britt Prince is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kelly is averaging 10.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Ducks. Phillipina Kyei is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 60.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

