Kelly leads No. 12 North Carolina against No. 10 NC State after 20-point game

NC State Wolfpack (20-4, 12-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (22-4, 10-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina hosts No. 10 NC State after Reniya Kelly scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 67-62 win against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Tar Heels have gone 11-3 at home. North Carolina has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolfpack are 12-1 in ACC play. NC State scores 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.5 points per game.

North Carolina averages 72.2 points, 7.2 more per game than the 65.0 NC State allows. NC State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game North Carolina allows.

The Tar Heels and Wolfpack face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is shooting 46.4% and averaging 11.2 points for the Tar Heels. Kelly is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Aziaha James is averaging 17.8 points for the Wolfpack. Madison Hayes is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 68.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

