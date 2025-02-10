Kelly and No. 1 Auburn host Vanderbilt

Auburn Tigers (21-2, 9-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (17-6, 5-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Auburn Tigers (21-2, 9-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (17-6, 5-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn visits Vanderbilt after Miles Kelly scored 22 points in Auburn’s 90-81 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Commodores are 12-1 in home games. Vanderbilt averages 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 9-1 in SEC play. Auburn ranks sixth in the SEC allowing 67.7 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Vanderbilt makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Auburn averages 13.1 more points per game (85.0) than Vanderbilt allows (71.9).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.J Hoggard is averaging 10.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Commodores. Jason Edwards is averaging 16.0 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

Johni Broome is averaging 18.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Tigers. Kelly is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

