Kelly and Charleston Southern host Gardner-Webb

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-17, 4-6 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-14, 4-6 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Gardner-Webb after Taje’ Kelly scored 27 points in Charleston Southern’s 83-65 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-3 on their home court. Gardner-Webb has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-6 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Charleston Southern allows to opponents. Charleston Southern’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Gardner-Webb has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Pharell Boyogueno is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kelly is shooting 50.1% and averaging 20.3 points for the Buccaneers. RJ Johnson is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

