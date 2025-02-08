Kellman scores 22 and FGCU defeats North Florida 84-70

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman had 22 points in FGCU’s 84-70 victory over North Florida on Saturday night. Kellman…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Keeshawn Kellman had 22 points in FGCU’s 84-70 victory over North Florida on Saturday night.

Kellman had eight rebounds for the Eagles (14-11, 9-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dallion Johnson scored 18 points and added six rebounds. Zavian McLean went 6 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Ospreys (13-12, 6-6) were led in scoring by Liam Murphy, who finished with 20 points. Jasai Miles added 16 points and two blocks for North Florida. Josh Harris also had 13 points and eight rebounds.

