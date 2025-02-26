Kellman and FGCU host Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (5-25, 2-15 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-13, 12-5 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bellarmine Knights (5-25, 2-15 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (17-13, 12-5 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU hosts Bellarmine after Keeshawn Kellman scored 29 points in FGCU’s 86-82 victory over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Eagles are 10-4 in home games. FGCU ranks second in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Knights are 2-15 against conference opponents. Bellarmine averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 2-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

FGCU is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than FGCU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallion Johnson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Kellman is shooting 59.1% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jack Karasinski is averaging 15.8 points for the Knights. Billy Smith is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 78.9 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.