Keeslar scores 15 as Chattanooga defeats Furman 85-72

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Garrison Keeslar’s 15 points helped Chattanooga defeat Furman 85-72 on Saturday night.

Keeslar shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Mocs (17-8, 9-3 Southern Conference). Frank Champion added 14 points while going 5 of 15 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds and six assists. Trey Bonham had 14 points and finished 6 of 10 from the field.

The Paladins (18-7, 6-6) were led in scoring by Pjay Smith Jr., who finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Cooper Bowser added 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Furman. Nick Anderson finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Chattanooga visits Samford and Furman plays Mercer at home.

