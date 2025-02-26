Kaur and the Rhode Island Rams take on conference foe Saint Louis

Rhode Island Rams (16-13, 11-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (12-17, 6-10 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rhode Island Rams (16-13, 11-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (12-17, 6-10 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces Rhode Island in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Billikens have gone 8-6 in home games. Saint Louis averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 8-9 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rams are 11-5 in A-10 play. Rhode Island is the top team in the A-10 allowing just 55.4 points per game while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Saint Louis scores 66.7 points, 11.3 more per game than the 55.4 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 61.3 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than the 73.9 Saint Louis allows.

The Billikens and Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Gray is averaging 11.8 points for the Billikens. Tierra Simon is averaging 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Sophie Phillips is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 10 points. Harsimran Kaur is shooting 32.8% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 58.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

