Kaufman-Renn leads No. 7 Purdue against No. 11 Michigan State

Purdue Boilermakers (19-7, 11-4 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Purdue visits No. 11 Michigan State after Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 30 points in Purdue’s 94-84 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Spartans are 12-1 on their home court. Michigan State is 17-5 against opponents over .500.

The Boilermakers have gone 11-4 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue scores 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Michigan State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Purdue has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Purdue has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

The Spartans and Boilermakers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc. Jase Richardson is shooting 45.2% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

Kaufman-Renn is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

