Kaufman-Renn leads No. 13 Purdue against Indiana after 24-point showing

Purdue Boilermakers (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (15-11, 6-9 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (19-8, 11-5 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (15-11, 6-9 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Purdue faces Indiana after Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 24 points in Purdue’s 75-66 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Hoosiers are 11-4 on their home court. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 6.3.

The Boilermakers are 11-5 in Big Ten play. Purdue is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Indiana’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Purdue gives up. Purdue has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ballo is averaging 13.5 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hoosiers. Luke Goode is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Braden Smith is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 assists and 2.4 steals. Kaufman-Renn is averaging 23.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 2-8, averaging 70.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

