Karasinski puts up 23, Bellarmine takes down Austin Peay 94-68 to end a 17-game losing streak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jack Karasinski scored 23 points and Bellarmine beat Austin Peay 94-68 on Tuesday night to end…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jack Karasinski scored 23 points and Bellarmine beat Austin Peay 94-68 on Tuesday night to end a 17-game losing streak.

It was Bellarmine’s first win since taking down NAIA-member Brescia 94-66 on Dec. 7. The Knights’ last win against a Division I opponent came against Bowling Green on Nov. 23.

Karasinski shot 8 of 10 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Knights (4-24, 1-14 Atlantic Sun Conference). Landin Hacker scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Myles Watkins shot 8 of 11 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.

Tate McCubbin led the Governors (12-16, 7-8) in scoring, finishing with 31 points. Sai Witt added 11 points and nine rebounds.

The two teams both play Thursday. Bellarmine hosts Eastern Kentucky and Austin Peay visits Queens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.