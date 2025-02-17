Karaban and UConn host Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (15-11, 8-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-8, 9-5 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (15-11, 8-7 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-8, 9-5 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn takes on Villanova after Alex Karaban scored 20 points in UConn’s 69-68 overtime loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Huskies have gone 10-2 in home games. UConn ranks seventh in the Big East with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Liam McNeeley averaging 5.5.

The Wildcats are 8-7 against Big East opponents. Villanova is fourth in the Big East giving up 68.0 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

UConn averages 78.3 points, 10.3 more per game than the 68.0 Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game UConn gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.8 points. Karaban is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Eric Dixon averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 23.2 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Wooga Poplar is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

