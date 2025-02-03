Kansas State takes on Arizona State following McDaniel’s 20-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-9, 3-7 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 10…

Kansas State Wildcats (10-11, 4-6 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-9, 3-7 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State visits Arizona State after Dug McDaniel scored 20 points in Kansas State’s 80-61 win against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Sun Devils are 5-4 in home games. Arizona State is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wildcats are 4-6 in conference games. Kansas State scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Arizona State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 73.6 points per game, 1.6 more than the 72.0 Arizona State allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Sun Devils. Adam Miller is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

David N’Guessan is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brendan Hausen is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.