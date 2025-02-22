Kansas State hosts Mason and Arizona State

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-14, 3-12 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (13-13, 7-8 Big 12) New York; Sunday, 4…

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-14, 3-12 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (13-13, 7-8 Big 12)

New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays Kansas State after Alston Mason scored 26 points in Arizona State’s 80-65 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Wildcats are 9-3 in home games. Kansas State scores 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Sun Devils are 3-12 in conference matchups. Arizona State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kansas State scores 73.2 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 74.4 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State averages 74.0 points per game, 3.3 more than the 70.7 Kansas State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Max Jones is averaging 13 points over the past 10 games.

BJ Freeman is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Mason is averaging 14.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Sun Devils: 2-8, averaging 71.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.