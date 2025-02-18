Kansas plays UCF after Harshaw’s 26-point game

UCF Knights (9-15, 2-12 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-11, 4-10 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCF Knights (9-15, 2-12 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-11, 4-10 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts UCF after Brittany Harshaw scored 26 points in Kansas’ 93-80 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Jayhawks have gone 9-5 at home. Kansas is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Knights are 2-12 against Big 12 opponents. UCF is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

Kansas’ average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game UCF gives up. UCF averages 67.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the 67.0 Kansas gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Achol Akot is averaging 6.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Knights. Kaitlin Peterson is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.