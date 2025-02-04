Kanerva, Xavier Musketeers to host Ransom and the Georgetown Hoyas

Georgetown Hoyas (10-11, 3-7 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (6-16, 1-10 Big East) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgetown Hoyas (10-11, 3-7 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (6-16, 1-10 Big East)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Ransom and Georgetown take on Meri Kanerva and Xavier in Big East play.

The Musketeers are 5-6 on their home court. Xavier is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

The Hoyas have gone 3-7 against Big East opponents. Georgetown ranks seventh in the Big East giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Xavier’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 40.3% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 41.2% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Hoyas meet Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loren Christie is averaging nine points and 1.7 blocks for the Musketeers. Kanerva is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ransom is scoring 19.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Hoyas. Ariel Jenkins is averaging 10 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 1-9, averaging 44.6 points, 22.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 25.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

