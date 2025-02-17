Kameron Hobbs scores 24 to lead Morgan State to 92-78 victory over North Carolina Central

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Hobbs scored 24 points to help Morgan State defeat North Carolina Central 92-78 on Monday…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Hobbs scored 24 points to help Morgan State defeat North Carolina Central 92-78 on Monday night.

Hobbs added seven rebounds and eight assists for the Bears (11-14, 5-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Will Thomas scored 23 points while shooting 8 for 14 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Daniel Akitoby pitched in with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Perry Smith Jr. led the Eagles (11-15, 4-5) with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Floyd Rideau added 15 points and Po’Boigh King scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

