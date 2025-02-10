Kaleb Glenn scores 18 off bench to lead Florida Atlantic to 87-75 victory over Charlotte

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Kaleb Glenn scored 18 points off the bench to lead Florida Atlantic to an 87-75…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Kaleb Glenn scored 18 points off the bench to lead Florida Atlantic to an 87-75 victory over Charlotte on Monday night.

Glenn added six rebounds for the Owls (14-10, 7-4 American Athletic Conference). KyKy Tandy hit five 3-pointers and scored 17. Baba Miller pitched in with 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

The 49ers (9-16, 2-10) were led by Robert Braswell with 20 points. Nik Graves added 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Florida Atlantic took the lead with 4:08 left in the first half and did not give it up. Miller led the team with 10 points for a 46-37 lead at the break. Florida Atlantic extended its lead to 73-55 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Tre Carroll scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half to help close out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

