Kaiser leads New Mexico State against Florida International after 25-point outing

New Mexico State Aggies (12-12, 5-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (10-13, 6-6 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico State Aggies (12-12, 5-6 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (10-13, 6-6 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits Florida International after Molly Kaiser scored 25 points in New Mexico State’s 63-58 loss to the Liberty Lady Flames.

The Panthers are 9-5 in home games. Florida International has a 5-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Aggies have gone 5-6 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State ranks third in the CUSA shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Florida International’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Aggies face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Fleta Robles averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Mya Kone is averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

Kaiser is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 10.0 points and 1.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.