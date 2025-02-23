Kai Johnson scores 23 as Montana edges Montana State 89-85 for 9th straight victory

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Kai Johnson had 23 points to help Montana hold on for an 89-85 victory over Montana…

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Kai Johnson had 23 points to help Montana hold on for an 89-85 victory over Montana State on Saturday night, upping the Grizzlies’ win streak to nine.

Johnson also had five rebounds and three steals for the Grizzlies (20-8, 13-2 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney totaled 18 points and five rebounds. Malik Moore scored 14.

Patrick McMahon led the way for the Bobcats (12-16, 7-8) with 22 points. Jabe Mullins added 17 points and six rebounds, while Brandon Walker scored 16.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

