Kai Johnson scores 23 as Montana edges Montana State 89-85 for 9th straight victory

The Associated Press

February 23, 2025, 12:02 AM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Kai Johnson had 23 points to help Montana hold on for an 89-85 victory over Montana State on Saturday night, upping the Grizzlies’ win streak to nine.

Johnson also had five rebounds and three steals for the Grizzlies (20-8, 13-2 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Whitney totaled 18 points and five rebounds. Malik Moore scored 14.

Patrick McMahon led the way for the Bobcats (12-16, 7-8) with 22 points. Jabe Mullins added 17 points and six rebounds, while Brandon Walker scored 16.

