Kaden Metheny scores 26 to help Liberty secure 64-61 victory over Sam Houston

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaden Metheny scored 26 points to help Liberty hold off Sam Houston 64-61 on Saturday night.

Metheny also had seven rebounds for the Flames (19-5, 7-4 Conference USA). Colin Porter added 10 points and Zach Cleveland scored eight.

Marcus Boykin finished with 23 points, five assists and three steals to pace the Bearkats (8-16, 1-10), who have lost seven in a row. Cameron Huefner had 15 points and Lamar Wilkerson totaled 11 points and six rebounds.

Metheny put up 12 points in the first half for Liberty, which led 33-29. Liberty took the lead for good with 1:03 left in the second half on a dunk from Cleveland to make it a 62-60 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

