Julien and Arkansas State host Troy

Troy Trojans (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-7, 10-3 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-7, 10-3 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -5.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Troy after Kobe Julien scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 101-67 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Red Wolves are 12-0 on their home court. Arkansas State leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 37.3 boards. Rashaud Marshall paces the Red Wolves with 6.5 rebounds.

The Trojans are 9-4 in Sun Belt play. Troy is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.9 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Arkansas State scores 79.3 points, 14.3 more per game than the 65.0 Troy allows. Troy averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Arkansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tayton Conerway is averaging 13 points, 4.8 assists and three steals for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.