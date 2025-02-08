Julian Mackey scores 27 points as Houston Christian defeats New Orleans 81-68

HOUSTON (AP) — Julian Mackey had 27 points in Houston Christian’s 81-68 win against New Orleans on Saturday night. Mackey…

HOUSTON (AP) — Julian Mackey had 27 points in Houston Christian’s 81-68 win against New Orleans on Saturday night.

Mackey went 10 of 19 from the field (5 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Huskies (11-13, 8-5 Southland Conference). Bryson Dawkins scored 22 points and added five rebounds and six assists. D’Aundre Samuels went 5 of 12 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Michael Thomas led the Privateers (4-20, 2-11) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Leland Coleman added 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks for New Orleans. Kohen Rowbatham also recorded 13 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Privateers.

Both teams next play Monday. Houston Christian hosts SE Louisiana and New Orleanssquares off against Incarnate Word on the road.

