Joyner and East Carolina host UTSA

East Carolina Pirates (13-11, 5-7 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (20-3, 11-1 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits UTSA after Amiya Joyner scored 21 points in East Carolina’s 73-64 victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Roadrunners are 10-0 on their home court. UTSA is sixth in the AAC scoring 66.8 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Pirates have gone 5-7 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is seventh in the AAC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Joyner averaging 8.5.

UTSA’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 37.2% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nina De Leon Negron is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals. Jordyn Jenkins is averaging 17 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Joyner is shooting 48.4% and averaging 14.5 points for the Pirates. Anzhane Hutton is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 65.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

