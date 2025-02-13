Joshua scores 19, Albany beats UMass-Lowell 90-88 in OT

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Byron Joshua had 19 points and Kacper Klaczek made two free throws with 23 seconds to…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Byron Joshua had 19 points and Kacper Klaczek made two free throws with 23 seconds to play in Albany’s 90-88 overtime victory against UMass-Lowell on Thursday night.

Joshua shot 7 of 17 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Great Danes (13-13, 5-6 America East Conference). DeMarr Langford Jr. added 13 points while going 6 of 11 and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Kheni Briggs had 13 points and shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Yuri Covington made a layup that gave the River Hawks an 88-82 lead with 1:17 left in OT. Briggs hit two free throws with 59 seconds left and, after Anthony Blunt missed the front end of a 1-and-1 on the other end, Byron Joshua made a layup that pulled Albany within two points. DeMarr Langford Jr.’s steal led to two free throws by Joshua, Martin Somerville missed another front end of a 1-and-1 for UMass-Lowell with 42 seconds remaining and Klaczek’s foul shots capped the scoring.

Quinton Mincey led the River Hawks (15-10, 4-6) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds. Max Brooks added 20 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for UMass-Lowell. Somerville finished with 15 points and three steals.

Albany plays Thursday against Maine at home, and UMass-Lowell visits New Hampshire on Saturday.

