Joshua leads Albany (NY) against Vermont after 22-point game

Vermont Catamounts (12-11, 5-3 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-12, 4-5 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7…

Vermont Catamounts (12-11, 5-3 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (12-12, 4-5 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -1.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on Vermont after Byron Joshua scored 22 points in Albany (NY)’s 68-63 win over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Great Danes are 5-5 in home games. Albany (NY) is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Catamounts are 5-3 in America East play. Vermont is sixth in the America East with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Barnett averaging 1.4.

Albany (NY) is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Albany (NY) gives up.

The Great Danes and Catamounts square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 12.9 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

TJ Hurley averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Ileri Ayo-Faleye is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.