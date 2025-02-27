Live Radio
Joshua has 22, Albany defeats UMBC 78-74

The Associated Press

February 27, 2025, 9:23 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Byron Joshua scored 22 points as Albany beat UMBC 78-74 on Thursday night.

Joshua shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Great Danes (15-14, 7-7 America East Conference). Justin Neely added 13 points while finishing 5 of 13 from the floor while they also had 11 rebounds. Amar’e Marshall had 11 points and went 4 of 10 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range).

Marcus Banks led the Retrievers (13-17, 5-10) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and seven rebounds. UMBC also got 20 points and seven rebounds from Marlon Short. Anthony Valentine also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

