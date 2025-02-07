Joseph and the Providence Friars visit conference foe Butler

Providence Friars (11-12, 5-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-13, 3-9 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Providence Friars (11-12, 5-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (10-13, 3-9 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jahmyl Telfort and Butler host Bensley Joseph and Providence in Big East play.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 on their home court. Butler ranks second in the Big East with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick McCaffery averaging 4.4.

The Friars have gone 5-7 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks fifth in the Big East shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Butler averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 71.5 points per game, 0.2 more than the 71.3 Butler allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is averaging 15.7 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Pierre is averaging 12.8 points for the Friars. Joseph is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Friars: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

