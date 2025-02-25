Joseph and Providence host No. 21 Marquette

Providence Friars (12-15, 6-10 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (20-7, 11-5 Big East) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Providence Friars (12-15, 6-10 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (20-7, 11-5 Big East)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -12.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits No. 21 Marquette after Bensley Joseph scored 25 points in Providence’s 93-72 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Golden Eagles have gone 13-2 at home. Marquette is fourth in the Big East scoring 76.9 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Friars have gone 6-10 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks third in the Big East with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 5.4.

Marquette averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Providence allows. Providence has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Pierre averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Joseph is averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.