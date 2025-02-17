Jordan Roberts guides Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to 68-62 victory over Houston Christian

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jordan Roberts had 16 points to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 68-62 victory over…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jordan Roberts had 16 points to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 68-62 victory over Houston Christian on Monday night.

Roberts shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Islanders (17-11, 10-6 Southland Conference). Garry Clark added 14 points and nine rebounds. Kam Parker scored 10.

Elijah Brooks finished with 16 points to lead the Huskies (11-16, 8-8). Bryson Dawkins totaled 15 points and eight rebounds. Julian Mackey had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

