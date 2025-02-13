Live Radio
Jones scores 25, Fairleigh Dickinson takes down Chicago State 91-49

The Associated Press

February 13, 2025, 10:37 PM

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Jones scored 25 points as Fairleigh Dickinson beat Chicago State 91-49 on Thursday night.

Jones shot 8 for 14, including 8 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Knights (11-15, 7-4 Northeast Conference). Terrence Brown added 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Chidube Ekwommadu finished with 12 points.

Quincy Allen finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Cougars (4-22, 4-7). Chicago State also got 14 points from Jalen Forrest.

These two teams both play Saturday. Fairleigh Dickinson visits Long Island and Chicago State visits Le Moyne.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

