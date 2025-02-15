Jones scores 24 as Central Connecticut State beats Saint Francis (PA) 83-67

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Jones had 24 points in Central Connecticut State’s 83-67 win over Saint Francis (PA)…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Jones had 24 points in Central Connecticut State’s 83-67 win over Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday.

Jones added seven assists for the Blue Devils (19-6, 10-2 Northeast Conference). Devin Haid added 21 points while going 7 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line while they also had seven rebounds. Jayden Brown went 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 13 points. The Blue Devils extended their winning streak to eight games.

Valentino Pinedo led the Red Flash (10-17, 5-8) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Daemar Kelly added 11 points and four assists for Saint Francis (PA). Jeremy Clayville finished with 11 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Cent. Conn. St. visits Chicago State and Saint Francis (PA) squares off against Le Moyne on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

