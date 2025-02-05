Jones scores 23 and Samford downs Mercer 100-79

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Rylan Jones had 23 points in Samford’s 100-79 victory against Mercer on Wednesday night. Jones added…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Rylan Jones had 23 points in Samford’s 100-79 victory against Mercer on Wednesday night.

Jones added six assists for the Bulldogs (19-5, 9-2 Southern Conference). Julian Brown shot 5 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Jaden Brownell went 4 of 9 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Bears (11-13, 4-7) were led by Tyler Johnson, who posted 26 points. Brady Shoulders added 13 points and six rebounds for Mercer. Marcus Overstreet also had 11 points, 14 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

