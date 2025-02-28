Jones leads CSU Bakersfield against Cal Poly

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-17, 7-11 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (11-18, 5-12 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (13-17, 7-11 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (11-18, 5-12 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Cal Poly after Jemel Jones scored 37 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 88-87 overtime win over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Mustangs have gone 7-5 at home. Cal Poly is 4-15 against opponents over .500.

The Roadrunners are 7-11 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield is seventh in the Big West scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Cal Poly averages 80.4 points, 7.2 more per game than the 73.2 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Koonce is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jarred Hyder is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 19 points for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee IV is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 81.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

