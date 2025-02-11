Jones and the Samford Bulldogs host conference foe Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (17-8, 9-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (19-6, 9-3 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Trey…

Chattanooga Mocs (17-8, 9-3 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (19-6, 9-3 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trey Bonham and Chattanooga visit Rylan Jones and Samford in SoCon play Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-1 at home. Samford leads the SoCon averaging 83.4 points and is shooting 46.8%.

The Mocs are 9-3 in SoCon play. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

Samford averages 83.4 points, 11.4 more per game than the 72.0 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Samford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Fort averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Jaden Brownell is averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Bonham is averaging 13 points for the Mocs. Honor Huff is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

