Jones and No. 18 Marquette host DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (11-13, 2-11 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (18-6, 9-4 Big East) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (11-13, 2-11 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (18-6, 9-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -18.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Marquette hosts DePaul after Kameron Jones scored 27 points in Marquette’s 77-67 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles have gone 11-2 at home. Marquette has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Demons have gone 2-11 against Big East opponents. DePaul is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Marquette averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game DePaul allows. DePaul averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 19.2 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Rivera averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. CJ Gunn is averaging 15 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.