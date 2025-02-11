Jones and No. 10 Iowa State host UCF

Iowa State Cyclones (18-5, 9-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-10, 4-8 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Iowa State Cyclones (18-5, 9-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-10, 4-8 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -7.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State visits UCF after Curtis Jones scored 24 points in Iowa State’s 82-52 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Knights are 10-4 in home games. UCF is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 79.6 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Cyclones are 9-4 in Big 12 play. Iowa State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCF averages 79.6 points, 12.6 more per game than the 67.0 Iowa State allows. Iowa State averages 81.7 points per game, 1.8 more than the 79.9 UCF allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is averaging 18.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Knights. Jordan Ivy-Curry is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 17.7 points for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 80.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.