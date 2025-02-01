Jones and McKeithan score 19 points apiece as La Salle defeats George Washington 73-67

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Deuce Jones and Corey McKeithan scored 19 points apiece to help La Salle defeat George Washington 73-67…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Deuce Jones and Corey McKeithan scored 19 points apiece to help La Salle defeat George Washington 73-67 on Saturday.

Jones also added six assists for the Explorers (12-10, 4-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jahlil White had 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the Revolutionaries (15-7, 4-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Sean Hansen added 11 points for George Washington. Rafael Castro also recorded 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

White put up 10 points in the first half for La Salle, who went into halftime tied 35-35 with George Washington. Jones’ 15-point second half helped La Salle finish off the six-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

