Jones and Lindenwood host Little Rock

Lindenwood Lions (13-14, 8-8 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (17-10, 11-5 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Lindenwood Lions (13-14, 8-8 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (17-10, 11-5 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -9.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits Little Rock after Jadis Jones scored 27 points in Lindenwood’s 81-78 overtime win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Trojans are 8-4 on their home court. Little Rock has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions have gone 8-8 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood has a 5-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Little Rock’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood scores 5.4 more points per game (70.8) than Little Rock gives up (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Trojans. Tuongthach Gatkek is averaging 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 58.2% over the past 10 games.

Markeith Browning II is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Lions. Reggie Bass is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.