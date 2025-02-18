Jones and La Salle host Richmond

Richmond Spiders (9-17, 4-9 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-14, 4-10 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

Richmond Spiders (9-17, 4-9 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-14, 4-10 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Richmond after Deuce Jones scored 20 points in La Salle’s 86-71 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Explorers have gone 9-3 in home games. La Salle ranks fifth in the A-10 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mac Etienne averaging 2.4.

The Spiders are 4-9 in A-10 play. Richmond allows 72.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.5 points per game.

La Salle scores 73.3 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 72.3 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 67.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 76.0 La Salle gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demetrius Lilley is averaging 7.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Explorers. Corey McKeithan is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Michael Walz is averaging 6.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Spiders. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Spiders: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.