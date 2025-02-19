Jones and La Salle host Richmond

Richmond Spiders (9-17, 4-9 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-14, 4-10 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (9-17, 4-9 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (12-14, 4-10 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Explorers -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Richmond after Deuce Jones scored 20 points in La Salle’s 86-71 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Explorers have gone 9-3 in home games. La Salle is eighth in the A-10 with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Jahlil White averaging 5.7.

The Spiders have gone 4-9 against A-10 opponents. Richmond has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

La Salle averages 73.3 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 72.3 Richmond gives up. Richmond’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than La Salle has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

The Explorers and Spiders square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey McKeithan averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 42.3% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

Dusan Neskovic is averaging 13.9 points for the Spiders. Mikkel Tyne is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Spiders: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

