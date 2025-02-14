Jones and Denver host Omaha

Denver Pioneers (8-16, 1-10 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (10-15, 2-10 Summit) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver…

Denver Pioneers (8-16, 1-10 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (10-15, 2-10 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays Omaha after Jojo Jones scored 22 points in Denver’s 81-68 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Mavericks are 5-6 in home games. Omaha is sixth in the Summit scoring 66.8 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Pioneers are 1-10 against Summit opponents. Denver ranks fourth in the Summit giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Omaha’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Denver gives up. Denver averages 64.3 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 73.8 Omaha allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Cave is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 14.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals. Harriet Ford is averaging 6.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jones is averaging 20.4 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Pioneers. Angelina Robles is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 62.8 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Pioneers: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

