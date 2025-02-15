Jones’ 27 lead Lindenwood past Southern Indiana 81-78 in OT

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jadis Jones’ 27 points helped Lindenwood defeat Southern Indiana 81-78 in overtime on Saturday night.…

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jadis Jones’ 27 points helped Lindenwood defeat Southern Indiana 81-78 in overtime on Saturday night.

Jones also had seven rebounds for the Lions (13-14, 8-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Markeith Browning II scored 14 points while going 6 of 15 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and added six assists. Reggie Bass had 14 points and shot 4 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Jones hit two free throws to open the scoring 49 seconds into overtime and give Lindenwood the lead for good.

Bass made a 3-pointer with five second left in regulation to make it 73-all and, after Jayland Randall missed a potential winning 3-point shot at the buzzer, force overtime.

Stephen Olowoniyi led the Screaming Eagles (9-17, 4-12) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Jayland Randall added 19 points and two steals for Southern Indiana. Jack Campion also had 17 points, eight assists and two steals. The loss was the Screaming Eagles’ sixth straight.

These two teams both play Thursday. Lindenwood visits Little Rock and Southern Indiana hosts Eastern Illinois.

