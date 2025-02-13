Jones’ 19 lead Cent. Conn. St. past Mercyhurst 73-63

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Jones scored 19 points as Central Connecticut State beat Mercyhurst 73-63 on Thursday night…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Jones scored 19 points as Central Connecticut State beat Mercyhurst 73-63 on Thursday night for its seventh straight victory.

Jones added eight assists for the Blue Devils (18-6, 9-2 Northeast Conference). Jayden Brown added 16 points while shooting 6 for 10 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds. Devin Haid shot 4 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Lakers (13-15, 7-6) were led in scoring by Bernie Blunt, who finished with 18 points. Jeff Planutis added 14 points and Deshaun Jackson Jr. had 13 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Central Connecticut State hosts Saint Francis and Mercyhurst travels to play Stonehill.

