Johnston’s 20 lead Loyola Marymount over Pepperdine 69-60

Will Johnston scored 20 points as Loyola Marymount beat Pepperdine 69-60 on Tuesday night.

Johnston went 8 of 12 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Lions (15-10, 7-6 West Coast Conference). Caleb Stone-Carrawell and Jevon Porter added 14 points apiece.

The Waves (9-16, 3-9) were led in scoring by Stefan Todorovic, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Boubacar Coulibaly added 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Pepperdine. Dovydas Butka also put up 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Stone-Carrawell scored 11 points in the first half and Loyola Marymount went into halftime trailing 37-28. Johnston scored the last six points for Loyola Marymount to close out the nine-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

