Johnson’s 33 lead UC Davis past Long Beach State 73-65 in OT

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson scored 33 points as UC Davis beat Long Beach State 73-65 in overtime on Thursday night.

Pablo Tamba made a layup 24 seconds into OT and UC Davis led the rest of the way.

Johnson shot 9 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 14 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (13-10, 7-5 Big West Conference). Tamba added 14 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field while they also had five rebounds. Niko Rocak finished 3 of 4 from the floor to finish with six points, while adding seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

Devin Askew finished with 17 points, four assists and two steals for the Beach (7-17, 3-9). Cam Denson added 10 points for Long Beach State. Austin Johnson also had nine points and seven rebounds. The loss was the Beach’s seventh straight.

Askew made two free throws with five seconds left in regulation to make it 58-all and eventually force OT.

Both teams play again on Saturday. UC Davis visits Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State hosts Cal State Northridge.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

