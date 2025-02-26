Johnson’s 26 lead Florida Gulf Coast past Bellarmine 80-61

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dallion Johnson scored 26 points and made eight 3-pointers, and Florida Gulf Coast concluded the…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dallion Johnson scored 26 points and made eight 3-pointers, and Florida Gulf Coast concluded the regular season with an 80-61 victory over Bellarmine on Wednesday night.

Johnson went 9 of 18 from the field (8 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (18-13, 13-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Keeshawn Kellman added 20 points while shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line while he also had 12 rebounds.

The Knights (5-26, 2-16) were led in scoring by Myles Watkins, who finished with 13 points.

