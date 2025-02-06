Johnson’s 22 lead Portland State over Idaho 76-69

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Isaiah Johnson’s 22 points helped Portland State defeat Idaho 76-69 on Thursday night. Johnson also contributed…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Isaiah Johnson’s 22 points helped Portland State defeat Idaho 76-69 on Thursday night.

Johnson also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Vikings (14-9, 6-4 Big Sky Conference). Terri Miller Jr. added 14 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 8 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Cole Farrell shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 13 points.

Titus Yearout led the Vandals (10-14, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Kolton Mitchell added 12 points and four assists for Idaho. Kristian Gonzalez finished with 12 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Portland State visits Eastern Washington and Idaho plays Sacramento State at home.

