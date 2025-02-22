Live Radio
Johnson’s 22 help Southern beat Grambling 71-64

The Associated Press

February 22, 2025, 8:02 PM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Jordan Johnson’s 22 points helped Southern defeat Grambling 71-64 on Saturday.

Johnson shot 8 for 12, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Jaguars (18-9, 13-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Cam Amboree scored 13 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc. Michael Jacobs had 12 points and shot 4 of 11 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

The Tigers (9-18, 6-8) were led by Chilaydrien Newton, who posted 13 points. Kintavious Dozier added 11 points for Grambling. Mikale Stevenson had 11 points and four assists.

